Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Consecrate Lost Part Of Somnath Jyotirlinga

Bengaluru: Global spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will perform the ritual of consecration of the the lost part of Somnath Jyotirlinga, which was destroyed by Mahmud of Ghazni over a thousand years ago. The piece of Jyotirlinga was hidden away for generations, which has been rediscovered and is being consecrated once again. The revival of the Jyotirlinga marks a sacred tale of the preservation and devotion of India's Sanatan Dharma and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been chosen to facilitate the consecration.

The story of destruction to revival dates back to a thousand years ago, in the early 11th century when Mahmud of Ghazni invaded India. His invasion left a trail of destruction in India, especially targeting the temples and worship places. One of his targets was the revered Somnath temple, home to one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas. As per the facts written in history, on his 18th attack, Ghazni's forces finally breached the temple, destroying the 3-foot-tall Shiva Lingam that seemed to defy gravity, suspended 2 feet above the floor.

However, a few brave Agnihotri priests managed to salvage the broken pieces of the Linga, preserving them for generations to come. One such family of priests sculpted the pieces into a new Shiva Linga, worshipping it in secret.

Further, in 1924, the then Shankaracharya instructed the family to keep the Linga hidden for 100 years, continuing to worship it in private.

Now, after nearly a century, the present Shankaracharya has guided the family to bring the Linga to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

A priest from the lineage of saints who preserved the pieces of the sacred Lingam, Sitaram Shastry has been instrumental in this process. "With the guidance of the current Shankaracharya, I had been sent to meet Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bangalore. He has been chosen to facilitate this great task (of consecrating the Lingam in Somnath)," Shastry said.

As the custodian of the Lingam for the past 21 years, Shastry played a crucial role in preserving this piece of history.