Gurugram: 3 Held for Attempting to Extort Rs 50 Lakh from Businessman

Gurugram: Police have arrested three people for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman on Saturday.

The complainant told the police that he got a call from an unknown number on December 16 asking for Rs 50 lakh and threatening to kill him and his family, they said.

Fearing for life, the complainant paid Rs 5 lakh to the accused. On December 18, the accused called him again and demanded the rest of the money. Following this, the complainant, a broadband businessman, approached the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park Police Station. The accused -- Ravi, Mohit Kumar and Amit -- were arrested from Bhagpat district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Ravi knew the businessman and believed that he had a lot of money. Following this, Ravi and his associates planned to extort money, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.