Published 23:59 IST, November 28th 2024

Bank Employee Held For Helping Cyber Frauds in Gurugram

Police have arrested a bank employee for helping cyber criminals dupe a man of over Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing higher returns on the stock market

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gurugram bank employee arrested for helping cyber frauds | Image: representational

Gurugram: Police have arrested a bank employee for allegedly helping cyber criminals dupe a man of over Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing higher returns on stock market investments, an official said on Thursday.

The accused Harvinder Singh was working as an Assistant Manager in the Lajpat Nagar branch of IndusInd Bank, police said. He has been working with the bank since 2022.

The matter came to light when a man filed a complaint on July 27 that he was cheated of Rs 35.69 lakh under the pretext of getting higher returns on investments in the stock market. An FIR was lodged and an investigation was initiated, police said.

Singh's two other accomplices -- Yogender Bhati and Vikram Shahi -- were arrested earlier. During interrogation, they revealed that Singh provided them with a bank account opening in the name of a fake firm. He received Rs 30,000 in exchange for the account, Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber said.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation into the matter is underway, ACP said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 01:51 IST, November 29th 2024

