Published 14:09 IST, November 29th 2024

Gurugram Encounter: Bihar Gangster with Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead

A gangster from Bihar, Saroj Rai, who had a Rs 2 lakh bounty on his arrest, was shot dead by the police in an encounter in Gurugram.

Reported by: Asian News International
Gurugram Encounter | Image: ANI/Representative

Gurugram: A gangster from Bihar, who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, was killed in an encounter after he was intercepted by Special Task Forces (STF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police in Gurugram, said officials.

Police said the gangster, identified as Saroj Rai, belonged to Sitamarhi in Bihar.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), "The Bihar gangster with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was killed in an encounter in the Bar Gurjar area of Gurugram."

"More than 30 rounds were fired in the encounter. A Bihar STF jawan was also injured in the firing," said ACP Dahiya. More details on the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 14:09 IST, November 29th 2024

