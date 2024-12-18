Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gwalior Shocker: MP School Student Tries to Kill Self, 2 Teachers Booked for Harassment

Published 10:16 IST, December 18th 2024

Gwalior Shocker: MP School Student Tries to Kill Self, 2 Teachers Booked for Harassment

The incident took place on November 8 but the case was registered on Tuesday after the student's statement was recorded, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP School Student Tries to Kill Self, 2 Teachers Booked for Harassment | Image: PTI/Representative

Gwalior: Police have registered a case against two teachers of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city after a Class 9 student allegedly tried to commit suicide following harassment by them, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on November 8 but the case was registered on Tuesday after the student's statement was recorded, an official said.

The 14-year-old boy studying in the Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2, located under Maharajpura police station area, had allegedly consumed phenyl in a bid to commit suicide, Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani said.

He left a purported suicide note before consuming the chemical substance, he said.

After the boy recovered, his statement was recorded wherein he blamed two teachers for harassing him, the official said.

Subsequently, the case was registered against the two teachers under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

Further legal steps were being taken, the official said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:16 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.