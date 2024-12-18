Gwalior Shocker: MP School Student Tries to Kill Self, 2 Teachers Booked for Harassment

Gwalior: Police have registered a case against two teachers of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city after a Class 9 student allegedly tried to commit suicide following harassment by them, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on November 8 but the case was registered on Tuesday after the student's statement was recorded, an official said.

The 14-year-old boy studying in the Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2, located under Maharajpura police station area, had allegedly consumed phenyl in a bid to commit suicide, Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani said.

He left a purported suicide note before consuming the chemical substance, he said.

After the boy recovered, his statement was recorded wherein he blamed two teachers for harassing him, the official said.

Subsequently, the case was registered against the two teachers under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.