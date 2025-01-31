Hamirpur: Murder Accused on Run for 17 Years Held in Chandigarh

Hamirpur: A man accused of murdering a class 10 student in Jasai village of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district in 2008 over a land dispute was arrested from Chandigarh, police said on Friday.

The accused was living in different areas of Punjab for the last several years by concealing his identity and had made fake Aadhar cards, they said.

The accused identified as Kanhaiyalal used to work in 2008 as a farmer in Jasai village along with his two brothers. He had murdered a boy named Manish, who was studying in class 10, over a land dispute.

The accused was arrested but later absconded and since then the police had been searching for him. The accused was declared a fugitive in 2009.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagat Singh said that initial searches were carried out in Uttar Pradesh from where the accused hails.

The police later got information that he was living in Punjab's Rupnagar disguised as a Sikh.