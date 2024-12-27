‘Happiest Time of My Life’: Manmohan Singh Remembers His Panjab University Days

Chandigarh: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had turned nostalgic after visiting Panjab University's department of Economics in Chandigarh over six years ago, recalling his journey there as a student and later as a senior lecturer.

After delivering the first S B Rangnekar memorial lecture on 'The Seventieth Anniversary of our Independence -- Strengthening the roots of our Democracy', Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur in April 2018 visited the Economics department. He also interacted with students and faculty members there.

Singh had then recalled his association with the PU and Rangnekar, who was one of the founders of the economics department.

"I had the privilege of working in the department with Dr Rangnekar as its head. Dr Rangnekar and his wife treated me and my wife as a member of their family. That was the happiest period of my life and I recall it with gratitude to Dr. Rangnekars," Singh had then said referring to his days in PU.

The ex-PM and his wife also once owned a house in Chandigarh's upscale Sector 11.

On Thursday, Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed alumnus and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh." "His legacy as an academic, economist and leader will forever remain etched in the history of Panjab University and our nation," Vig, the varsity's first woman vice chancellor, said.

She said Singh's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation have left an indelible mark on India's progress. His contributions to academia and public service remain a source of immense pride for Panjab University, she said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Vig said.

According to a Panjab University (PU) statement, Singh's journey there was marked by excellence and dedication. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Economics (1952) and Master's degree in Economics (1954), standing first in his class.

About his faculty contributions, the university said he was a Senior Lecturer (1957-1959), Reader in Economics (1959-1963) and Professor of Economics (1963-1965).

Among the honours and recognitions, Singh received an Honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) on March 12, 1983, and an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) on March 11, 2009.

He delivered the inaugural Prof S B Rangnekar Memorial Oration (2018).

The former prime minister donated a large number of books from his personal collection to the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhavan Library at PU.