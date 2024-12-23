Harassment of Industries Will Not Be Tolerated: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will take strict action against any entity trying to intimidate or harass industries, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told a delegation of industrialists which called on him on Monday.

As the delegation apprised the chief minister about their various demands, Sukhu said the state government is facilitating the industries by creating a conducive atmosphere for their growth in Himachal Pradesh.

"Any kind of intimidation or harassment of industries would be dealt with sternly and strict action would be ensured against the culprits," a statement quoting the chief minister said.

Sukhu also said the state government is promoting green industries in line with the target of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

Urging the industrialists to invest in information technology, food processing, tourism, and hydropower energy, Sukhu said that climate change is the biggest challenge and green initiatives can play a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of global warming.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present at the meeting.