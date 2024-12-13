Did Chandrachud Make a Mistake by Commissioning New 'Lady Justice' Statue? Harish Salve Responds

New Delhi: Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Solicitor General, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court, and King's Counsel Harish Salve came down heavily on former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud over his decision to commission the new statue of Lady Justice. Salve termed the changes as ‘unnecessary’ in today’s era and called for ‘broader public discussion before making such paradigm shifts’.

During the candid conversation, Arnab highlighted the symbolic changes, stating, “Times are changing, even the statute of justice was changed, saying it can’t be blindfolded anymore.” In response, Salve remarked, “I have grown up seeing a statue with a blindfold and a sword, and to me, they signified something. So please don’t provoke me into saying what I think.”

When Arnab pressed further, asking if Salve felt the change was unnecessary, Salve elaborated, "It was unnecessary in today’s day and age. Let me tell you why. And this is my personal view—I could be completely wrong. There are two important signages which have changed. One is the blindfold being removed. The blindfold was put at a time when there was a similar allegation as you hear today, and this allegation would always pervade the centuries—that certain people who are more influential, richer, or more powerful get more attention than those who are not as influential or enabled to approach the court.”

He continued, "The Lady of Justice was blind to who you are; she only knew the law, and that was what it symbolized. The sword in her hand symbolized that you strike at injustice where you see it. The Constitution is not your only instrument by which you do justice—you have a whole body of law to do justice between people. Today, many complain you don’t get relief in the court but what you get are long judgments, which are treaties on constitutional law. So is it that the sword which strikes at injustice has been substituted by a book on the Constitution, symbolizing that what you will now get is a beautiful exposition of constitutional law but maybe nothing in the end?”

Was It a Mistake by CJI Chandrachud?

When asked if Justice Chandrachud made a mistake by commissioning the new statue, Salve said,"By not seeing who is in front of you, you symbolize that the law doesn’t see anyone. Today, one of the biggest criticisms is that there is a privileged lot that gets different kinds of attention and quality from the courts. This perhaps may not have been the apposite moment to take the blindfold off. But that’s my personal view, and I could be completely wrong.”

He added, “Before we change certain paradigms by which we all grew up, it needs more public debate and discussion.”

Changes to the Lady Justice Statue

For those unaware, the statue of Lady Justice in the judges’ library of the Supreme Court has undergone a symbolic transformation. It now holds a copy of the Indian Constitution in place of a sword, and the blindfold has been removed, revealing open eyes.

This change, introduced under former CJI Chandrachud, is intended to convey that “law in the country is not blind and does not merely symbolize punishment.”