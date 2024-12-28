Search icon
  • Haryana Govt Announces 15-Day Winter Break for All Schools From January 1

Published 08:10 IST, December 28th 2024

Haryana Govt Announces 15-Day Winter Break for All Schools From January 1

All the schools in Haryana will be closed from January 01, 2025, to January 15, 2025, as a part of the winter vacation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Schools in Haryana will reopen on January 16, 2025. | Image: PTI

Haryana School Winter Break 2025: The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has officially announced the winter break for all private and goverment schools in the state.

The holiday period will commence on January 1, 2025, and continue through to January 15, 2025. Schools will reopen as usual on January 16, 2025 (Thursday).

Important Notice for Board Students

Important Notes for Board Students While the winter break applies to all students, those in Classes 10 and 12 must attend school on specific days for practical examinations.

As per the norms of the CBSE, ICSE, and Haryana Board (HBSE), practical exams may be scheduled during the winter vacation period for board classes. Students in these classes should remain aware of the practical examination dates issued by their respective boards. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:10 IST, December 28th 2024

