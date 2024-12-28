Published 08:10 IST, December 28th 2024
Haryana Govt Announces 15-Day Winter Break for All Schools From January 1
All the schools in Haryana will be closed from January 01, 2025, to January 15, 2025, as a part of the winter vacation.
Haryana School Winter Break 2025: The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has officially announced the winter break for all private and goverment schools in the state.
The holiday period will commence on January 1, 2025, and continue through to January 15, 2025. Schools will reopen as usual on January 16, 2025 (Thursday).
Important Notice for Board Students
Important Notes for Board Students While the winter break applies to all students, those in Classes 10 and 12 must attend school on specific days for practical examinations.
As per the norms of the CBSE, ICSE, and Haryana Board (HBSE), practical exams may be scheduled during the winter vacation period for board classes. Students in these classes should remain aware of the practical examination dates issued by their respective boards.
