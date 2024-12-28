Haryana Govt Announces 15-Day Winter Break for All Schools From January 1

Haryana School Winter Break 2025: The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has officially announced the winter break for all private and goverment schools in the state.

The holiday period will commence on January 1, 2025, and continue through to January 15, 2025. Schools will reopen as usual on January 16, 2025 (Thursday).

Important Notice for Board Students

Important Notes for Board Students While the winter break applies to all students, those in Classes 10 and 12 must attend school on specific days for practical examinations.