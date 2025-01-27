Haryana Private Hospitals Threaten to Halt Ayushman Bharat Services Over Crores of Unpaid Dues

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned that private hospitals in Haryana will cease treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from February 3 if their long-pending dues are not cleared.

The IMA has been advocating for empanelled hospitals in the state that have been part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme since its launch in 2018.

In a letter, the IMA stated, “Ayushman (PMJAY) is an ambitious project of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. Empanelled hospitals in Haryana have been enthusiastically participating in this scheme since its launch in 2018. Unfortunately, the launch of Chirayu Cards in Nov 2022 made payments very erratic due to the sheer numbers. We have been giving representations to you for the same for the last two years.”

Rs 400 Crore Pending Payments

According to media reports, 600 private hospitals approached the IMA regarding pending payments of over Rs 400 crore under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The IMA expressed disappointment over the state government's failure to release the dues despite the intervention of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The IMA added, “We are indebted to Chief Minister Haryana Nayab Singh Saini ji for giving us a patient hearing and ordering immediate release of pending dues. Unfortunately, even after 15 days have passed, our members have not received any significant amount and even the amounts received have large unwarranted deductions. This is a matter of concern and has caused great distress to our members.”