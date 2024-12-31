'Have Not Lost Hope,' Says Kotputli-Behror District Collector on 3-Year-Old's Rescue From Borewell in Rajasthan's Kiratpura

Kotputli ( Rajasthan ) [India], December 31 (ANI): The rescue operations are underway in Rajasthan's Kiratpura village in the Kotputli-Behror district to get a 3-year-old toddler, Chetna, to safety after the child fell into a borewell over a week ago. Kotputli-Behror District Collector Kalpana Agarwal on Tuesday said that the whole team that is carrying out the rescue operation is motivated and hope is not lost.

"We have not lost hope... Our whole team is motivated. We are positive we will rescue the child... We called three other teams of experts to validate the NDRF team's work... We are widening the tunnel we made to rescue the girl because the borewell is tilted at the end," said Kotputli-Behror DC, Kalpana Agarwal.

Special types of instruments have been ordered due to the hard nature of stones in the area. The mining (rescue) team was also invited to help out in the rescue operations. The authorities are hopeful of completing the work by Monday, NDRF officials stated on Monday.

On Sunday, DC Agarwal explained that the construction of a tunnel to reach the girl has faced increased challenges due to the rocky terrain of the tunnel route. Additionally, the significant temperature difference between the top and bottom of the tunnel is posing difficulties.

According to the officials, the operation reached a crucial point on Thursday night (December 26), with the B-plan being implemented and a casing pipe being lowered into the hole next to the borewell.

Authorities, including teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration, are leading the rescue operation.

The girl fell into the borewell while playing in an agricultural field owned by her father on December 23 in Kiratpura village. (ANI)