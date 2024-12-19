Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • HC Gives Relief to Three Boys Expelled for Bringing Non-Veg Tiffin in School

Published 13:03 IST, December 19th 2024

HC Gives Relief to Three Boys Expelled for Bringing Non-Veg Tiffin in School

The Allahabad High Court has come to the aid of three minor children, who were expelled from a school for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food in their tiffin

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
HC Gives Relief to Three Boys Expelled for Bringing Non-Veg Tiffin in School | Image: Shutterstock

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has come to the aid of three minor children, who were expelled from a school for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food in their tiffin and asked the district magistrate to ensure they are admitted to another school within two weeks.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Sabra and three others from Amroha, a bench comprising Justices Siddharth and SC Sharma directed the district magistrate of Amroha to get these children admitted in some other school affiliated to the CBSE within a period of two weeks and file an affidavit of compliance before this court.

It is alleged in the petition the Principal of the school had objected to the children getting non-vegetarian food in school and expelled them.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the right to education of the children has been affected by the conduct of the school.

In its order on December 17, the court directed that the court will be heard afresh on January 6, 2025.

"In case no affidavit is filed by the district magistrate, Amroha, he shall be personally present on the next date," it said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:03 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.