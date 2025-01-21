Heavy Vehicle Entry Restricted in Gurugram Ahead of Republic Day

Gurugram: Restrictions were imposed on the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into Gurugram and Delhi as part of the traffic management plan for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to an advisory issued by Gurugram traffic police, these vehicles will not be allowed to enter the cities from 5 pm on January 22 until 1:30 pm on January 23.

Similarly, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the two cities from 5 pm on January 25 to 1.30 pm January 26.

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow, and to minimise inconvenience to road users, heavy vehicles will be diverted at different check points, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said.

According to the advisory, heavy vehicles coming from the Jaipur side on NH-48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP expressway.

Heavy vehicles from Gurugram will be diverted to alternate routes at various points, including Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli border, Sohna, Pataudi and Farukhnagar. Vehicles going towards other districts or states will use KMP expressway, it said.

Milk, vegetables, fruits, fire brigade, ambulance, airport passenger's vehicles are not restricted, read the advisory.