Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking as Jharkhand CM Today, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to Attend Event

Published 10:29 IST, November 28th 2024

Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking as Jharkhand CM Today, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to Attend Event

Soren will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar in Ranchi at 4 pm on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking as Jharkhand CM Today, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to Attend Event | Image: ANI/file photo

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is all set to be sworn-in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, in Ranchi on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground. Several prominent leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , are expected to attend the event.

Soren will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at 4 pm. This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as the Chief Minister.

Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recent assembly polls. The JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.

The JMM alliance includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress (Congress), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) whereas the NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Ranchi Schools Closed, Traffic Restrictions in Place

Posters for the event were put up across the city, while security has been strengthened and traffic regulations put in place.

Further, schools in Ranchi have also been ordered to remain shut on Thursday in view of the swearing in of the Hemant Soren government.

Jharkhand in-charge and Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Soren is likely to take oath alone, and expansion of the cabinet will be held after a vote of confidence in the assembly.

Other senior political leaders likely to be in attendance are NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a JMM leader said.

CPI(ML)L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav , PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav are also likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

"It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion," said Soren, who along with senior officials paid a visit to the Morabadi ground on Wednesday evening to take stock of the arrangements. 

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:46 IST, November 28th 2024

Mamata Banerjee Akhilesh Yadav

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.