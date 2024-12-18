High Court Slams BMC for Inaction on Hoardings Issue Despite Clear Instructions

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticized the lack of action on illegal hoardings and banners in Mumbai, accusing civic (BMC) officials of ignoring instructions and political parties of disrespecting court orders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar reviewed several photographs submitted by advocate Manoj Shirsat, representing activist Zoru Bhathena.

The images showed a "swell of hoardings" in various locations, including one outside the high court premises in the Fort area, following the announcement of Maharashtra assembly poll results.

The bench is hearing a petition challenging the illegal hoardings erected by various individuals and organizations.

"Despite our explicit and clear directions issued earlier, it appears that concrete steps are not being taken by the civic body and other concerned authorities to check such illegal hoardings and banners," it said.

The bench said it had cautioned political parties in a previous order and reminded them of the undertakings furnished on their behalf in the court.

However, it appears that political parties and other such organisations also do not have any respect for the orders of the court, the bench said.

The court mentioned that it had already expressed concern in earlier orders about potential environmental hazards due to such banners and hoardings.

The court had requested the Advocate General to apprise officers about the judicial concerns.

"However, the directions issued by the court appeared to have fallen on deaf ears of authorities," the bench said.

The HC has asked Advocate General Birendra Saraf to assist it in this matter when it will be next heard on December 19.