High-Tech American Warmblood Horses Deployed to Boost Security at Mahakumbh Mela

Prayagraj: As the world prepares for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, security measures are being ramped up. Horses worth Rs 1.5 crore have been deployed by the Patrolling Police (Mounted Police) to beef up the security at the Mahakumbh Mela grounds.

A total of five American Warmblood (breed) horses have been brought, as they are distinct because of their speciality in sensing danger from a distance and ensuring swift protective action. Although the market value of each horse stands at Rs 1.5 crore, they have been procured at Rs 7 lakh per horse for the Mahakumbh Mela. The horses were sourced with coordination between the state and central governments.

Reserve Inspector of the Mounted Police, Prem Babu said, "These horses have been brought from the Army with the communication between the state and central governments...These horses are American Warmbloods (breed)... There is a microchip in the neck of these horses that is connected to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

It can trace the location of horses. The Defence Ministry decides the cost of these horses...Here, these five horses have been bought at Rs seven lakh per horse..." Notably, the horses come with advanced tracking technology, with the microchip allowing authorities to trace the lineage of the horses. By scanning the chip, officials can access records of up to seven generations of the horses, including their birthplace, birth year, and even the name of the father.

The horses' background information is also engraved on their bodies: the front leg displays their birthplace and year, while the father's name is inscribed on the back thigh. Meanwhile, another attraction at the Mela is the camel rides operating from Qila Ghat to Sangam Nose. These camels, brought from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are charmingly named by their owners, with names like Ramu, Ghanshyam, and Radheshyam becoming a hit among visitors.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).