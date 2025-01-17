Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:30 IST, January 17th 2025

Himachal CM Sukhu To Launch Projects Worth Rs 675 Crore in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will launch projects worth Rs 675 crore in Kangra during his nine-day winter sojourn in the district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Image: Facebook

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will launch projects worth Rs 675 crore in Kangra during his nine-day winter sojourn in the district.

He arrived in Dharamshala on Friday and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five projects worth Rs. 19.55 crore.

This included a 750 KW solar power plant, a women's police station, a Zila Parishad building, and a hostel of the Regional Mountaineering Centre -- all for the Dharamshala assembly constituency. He also laid the foundation stone of the Dhauladhar food street market, a statement issued here said.

The solar power project at Dharamshala, built at a cost of Rs. 4.74 crore across 8,500 square metres of land will generate 2,000 units of electricity daily, yielding a monthly income of Rs. 2.80 lakh, the statement said.

The construction work for the project started in October 2023 and was completed in November 2024. The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited has entered into an agreement to purchase electricity generated from the project.

Interacting with media persons at Dharamshala, Sukhu said the progress of Kangra district was a priority for the government, and such visits to the region were essential to accelerate the pace of development.

By travelling to all parts of the state, the government gains insights into people's problems and works towards finding their solutions, he said.

During his visit to Kangra, Sukhu said the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art milk processing unit worth Rs 250 crore will be laid at Dhagwar, which will boost the rural economy.

Strengthening the rural economy was a key focus of the state government, he said.

The chief minister will be in Kangra till January 25. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:30 IST, January 17th 2025

Recommended

Trump’s Swearing-In Likely to Move Indoors Due to Frigid Weather: Report
World News
Saif Ali Khan Attack And Health LIVE Updates: Culprit Remains Elusive
Entertainment News
Kangana's Emergency Not The Lowest Hindi Opener Of 2025 So Far
Entertainment News
Manjrekar Encourages Virat Kohli To Compete In County Cricket
SportFit
Shut Shop or Sell To Americans: US Supreme Court Okays TikTok Shutdown
World News
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to Attend Trump Inauguration: Report
World News
Huge Tragedy! 23-Year-Old TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident
Entertainment News
iPhone 16 At ₹63,999? Here's How Flipkart Offer Works
Tech News
Suspect Seen in Changed Clothes Post-Attack, Another Photo Surfaces
India News
Andhra CM Proposes ‘At Least 2 Kids’ Law For Contesting Polls
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: