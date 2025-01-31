Himachal Does Not Require 153 IAS Officers For Population of 70 Lakh: CM Sukhu

Shimla: The Himachal government has decided against inducting new IAS and IPS officers into the state cadre, as the state does not require 153 IAS officers for a population of approximately 70 lakh, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

Furthermore, the government aims to reduce the number of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, he added in a statement issued here.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a programme in Solan, he mentioned that the state lacks a single international-standard airport and that the entire cost of constructing such an airport should be borne by the Central Government.

Additionally, the Centre should also fully fund the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines, he said.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister highlighted the poor condition of the Solan-Parwanoo four-lane highway, attributing the issue to a flawed design.

He mentioned that he had already discussed this matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari , and had requested a redesign and realignment of the highway to improve its condition.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of the people and affirmed that positive reforms are being undertaken across all departments.

He stressed that the government seeks to bring meaningful improvements to governance by minimizing administrative excess and ensuring a more efficient and people-centric administration.