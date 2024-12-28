Himachal Govt To Set Up Potato Processing Plant in Una: Chief Minister Sukhu

Shimla: The state government is planning to establish a potato processing plant in Una district, with an investment of approximately Rs 20 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

He said that the plant will have a minimum processing capacity of 500 kilograms per hour and will primarily focus on producing potato flakes. The agricultural department has been directed to formulate a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard.

Sukhu said, "Potatoes contribute around 20 per cent of the state's total vegetable cultivation, yielding approximately 2,38,317 metric tonnes from 16,960 hectares." The establishment of the potato processing plant will help ensure better remunerative prices for potato farmers and boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities both in the factory and the agricultural sector, he said. He added that by processing potatoes into value-added products like flakes, the plant would help stabilize the potato market and reduce the vulnerability of farmers to price fluctuations.

Sukhu said that the Una district, with its production of approximately 54,200 metric tonnes of potatoes from 3,400 hectares across both seasons (Autumn and Spring), is well-positioned to support such a plant.

"Additionally, the neighboring state of Punjab also produces a significant quantity of potatoes, ensuring a steady supply of raw material for the processing industry" he added.

The proposed processing unit will offer farmers an opportunity to sell their potatoes at better prices, thereby preventing price fluctuations and ensuring a year-round demand for potatoes, he concluded.