Published 17:26 IST, December 19th 2024

Himanta Concludes Bhutan Visit, Pledges to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, concluding his 4-day Bhutan visit, reaffirms commitment to strengthen India-Bhutan ties with Assam playing a key role.

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the state plays a key role in strengthening the ties between India and Bhutan.

Sarma made the statement as he wrapped up his four-day visit to Bhutan on Thursday.

“As Riniki and I conclude our unforgettable visit to Bhutan, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and generosity,” Sarma took on X.

“We return home with cherished memories, invaluable learnings and a renewed commitment to ensuring that Assam plays a pivotal role in strengthening the deep bond between Bharat and Bhutan,” he added.

Sarma, who was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, was bid farewell at the airport by Bhutan’s Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel.

The chief minister was in Bhutan at the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk to attend the Himalayan country's National Day on Tuesday.

The focus of discussion between the two leaders was on promoting broader regional economic development and strengthening the historical ties between the two neighbours, the Chief Minister’s Office had said.

He also met Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma.

Discussions with Tobgay addressed matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions, the CMO said.

Sarma visited the Indian embassy in Thimphu, Bhutan's prominent spiritual and cultural centre Simtokha Dzong and participated in an event to showcase the forthcoming Advantage Assam investment summit in February during his stay.

(with agency inputs)

