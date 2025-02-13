Himata Shares 2015 Photo of Gaurav Gogoi with Pak Envoy Amid ISI Allegations Against Congress MP's Wife

New Delhi: A day after claiming that Gaurav Gogoi's wife has links with Pakistan and ISI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now alleged that Gogoi raised questions in Parliament on sensitive defence matters after his marriage to a British citizen, a charge termed by the opposition leader as a 'false accusation'.

Himanta Tweets Photo of Gaurav Gogoi with Pak Envoy, Raises Questions on Defence Matters

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming Gogoi.

The chief minister also said, "Notably, this MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, raising questions about the intent behind his engagement." Sarma claimed that the visit occurred "despite India’s official protest against the Pakistani High Commission’s interference in internal matters, particularly its involvement with the Hurriyat Conference". He also accused the MP of ignoring these concerns and taking 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials.

Assam CM Questions Congress MP's Parliamentary Questions on Defence Matters

"A closer examination of his parliamentary questions revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters, including inquiries about Coast Guard radar installations, India’s arms factories, aeronautical defence, transit routes for trade with Iran, Kashmiri students, and alleged attacks on churches—marking a noticeable shift in his areas of interest.

'Gaurav Gogoi's Wife Has Links with Pakistan and ISI'

"Interestingly, these developments occurred immediately after his marriage to a British citizen with a professional background that raises further questions," Sarma alleged. The chief minister also claimed that before their marriage, she had worked for an American senator known for close ties with the Pakistani establishment.

"...and later (she) spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organisation widely believed to be a front for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The timing of these events adds another layer of intrigue to the MP’s evolving political stance and actions," Sarma alleged.

‘If My Wife is an ISI Agent, Then I Am a RAW Agent’: Gaurav Gogoi

This is "extremely concerning" as it relates to national security, he said and demanded the Congress leadership and Gogoi issue a clarification. ''The accusations are laughable and entertaining. If my wife is an ISI agent, then I am a RAW agent'', he quipped. Gogoi hit back saying that the BJP resorted to such "baseless allegations" as it has no issue to raise.

"Fearing that he might lose his chair, he is trying to divert attention by launching a smear campaign against me and my family," the Congress leader said. "The assembly election is still a year away but it seems that the BJP is on shaky ground with people losing faith in the party due to which it has launched this attack on me," Gogoi added.

The people of Assam know the ''truth and they will give a befitting reply when the time comes'', he added.