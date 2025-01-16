'Hindenburg Reports Were 'Supari' Taken Against India's Rising Economic Power': BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed Hindenburg Research after it announced its decision to shut operations, alleging that the US-based short seller's reports were 'supari' taken against India's rising economic power.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Hindenburg's report was sponsored, organised, orchestrated and manipulated act of economic anarchism and economic terrorism.

"Hindenburg report was 'supari' taken against India's rising economic power. This report was a sponsored, organised, orchestrated and manipulated act of economic anarchism and economic terrorism...Rahul Gandhi, your international alliance partner Hindenburg has shut its shop, now when will you stop your propaganda against India? What is your relationship with Hindenburg? Was it a Soros-sponsored report? Today, Congress should clarify and apologise. Congress and its eco-system are anti-national," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla also termed the US-based short seller's reports as nothing short of an act of economic anarchism and economic terrorism.

"What is evident from the news that has just emerged that Hindenburg has shut down its shop, then it was nothing more than a motivated, sponsored, organised and targeted attack directed to de-stabilise the Indian economy. It was nothing short of an act of economic anarchism and economic terrorism," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya questioned Hindenburg Research's decision to disband, noting that it came at a time when the US Department of Justice was planning an investigation into the firm's operations.

In a post on X, Malviya said, "Hindenburg Research's decision to disband comes as little surprise, coinciding with the Trump administration's transition into office. As the US Department of Justice plans to investigate the firm's operations, it's worth reflecting on how Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party relied on Hindenburg's reports. They frequently held press conferences and disrupted parliamentary proceedings, basing their actions on findings from this dubious George Soros-funded organization."

Malviya further added, "Hindenburg and its sponsors targeted the Indian stock market, which sees massive participation from retail investors, with the Congress party acting in alignment with their sinister agenda."

The founder of the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, Nate Anderson, announced on Thursday that he has decided to close down the operations of his investigative firm.

Anderson shared this decision through an official statement. He revealed that the decision to disband was not due to any external threats, personal health, or major issues. Instead, it was motivated by a desire to step back from the intensity of his work and focus on other aspects of life.

In January 2023, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities, leading to a significant drop in the company's stock price. The group at the time had rubbished these claims. The Adani group has repeatedly denied all the accusations in the Hindenburg Research report.

In June this year, while addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises, Group Chairman Gautam Adani said they were "faced with baseless accusations made by a foreign short seller, that questioned our decades of hard work."

"In the face of an unprecedented attack on our integrity and reputation, we fought back and proved that no challenge could weaken the foundations on which your Group has been established," he told the gathering.