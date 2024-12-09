Hindu Monk Chinmoy Prabhu's Health Worsens in Bangladesh Jail as Legal Trouble Mounts: Report

Dhaka: ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been under arrest for over two weeks in Bangladesh because he raised his voice against the attacks on Hindu minorities in the country, is still behind the bars. As legal trouble mounts, as per latest reports, Chinmoy Krishna Das' health is deteriorating as he is being denied basic things in the jail.

Jailed ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Prabhu's Health Deteriorates in Bangladesh

It has been two weeks since Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu was jailed, and his health continues to deteriorate. Reports indicate that his liver issues have worsened, and he remains physically weak. Shockingly, he has been denied legal assistance, with lawyers advocating for him facing intimidation and attacks.

Case Filed Against Chinmoy Krishna Das and his Followers in Chittagong

A case was lodged on Sunday over a clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on the court premises in Chittagong, according to a report. A local newspaper said the case names the Hindu leader, arrested on a charge of sedition, as the prime accused, along with 164 identified individuals and 400 to 500 unidentified people.

The complaint was filed by Enamul Haque, a businessman and activist of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique.

Haque in his complaint alleged that he was attacked by followers of Chinmoy Krishna Das while returning home after completing land registry work at the court on November 26.

The businessman claimed that he was targeted for wearing a ‘panjabi’, a kurta, and a cap, which resulted in injuries to his right hand and head. He was rescued by bystanders and admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the newspaper said. Haque also said that his delay in filing the case was due to his prolonged illness from the attack.

"Haque was assaulted on November 26 on the court premises by followers of Chinmoy Krishna. His right hand was fractured, and he sustained head injuries. The case names 164 individuals, with Chinmoy Krishna as the principal accused," his lawyer is quoted as saying.

Tensions Between India-Bangladesh: Complete Timeline

Chinmoy Krishna Das' Arrest: Chinmoy was arrested following allegations that he disrespected the national flag of Bangladesh during a rally in Chittagong, which was organised to protest the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Later, he was denied bail and sent behind bars.

Chinmoy Prabhu's Aides Put Behind Bars: Earlier on November 29, two more monks were arrested in Bangladesh while they were returning after meeting Chinmoy Das. The two monks were identified as Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari.

Govt Prosecutor Killed in Clashes: Further, assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed on Tuesday in clashes between police and the supporters of Das in Chattogram which fuelled anger among Bangladeshi nationals, attracting widespread condemnation and demands to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh.

B'desh HC Refuses Ban on ISKCON, Muhammad Yunus-Govt Withdraws Case: Bangladesh High Court refused to ban the religious organisation and as per reports, the High Court said that 'there is no need for it to intervene as the government has taken appropriate steps in the ISKCON issue and the murder of lawyer Saiful in Chittagong.' It further urged the government to be careful so that no one is harmed following the current tensions. The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country over the arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu.

Bangladesh Govt Freezes Accounts of 17: Bangladesh's authorities have ordered freezing for 30 days the bank accounts of 17 people associated with ISKCON, including its former member Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested this week on sedition charges, media reports said Friday.

3 Hindu Temples Vandalised: Three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob on Friday in Bangladesh's Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges. The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24.com reported.

Bangladeshi Journo Mobbed, Accused of Being 'Indian Agent': A prominent Bangladeshi journalist Munni Saha was surrounded by a angry mob and briefly held hostage in the capital city's Karwan Bazar area and was accused of being an 'Indian agent' on Saturday. The incident unfolded as Saha who a well-known TV journalist was leaving a media office when she was accused of being an Indian agent and a supporter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina .

Indian National Sayan Ghosh Attacked: Sayan Ghosh, a 22-year-old Indian Hindu from Deshapriya Nagar, Belgharia, was reportedly attacked in Bangladesh on November 25. Sayan, the son of Sukanta Ghosh, had traveled to Bangladesh on November 23. Ghosh claimed that, however, that he was denied treatment at two private medical facilities and finally went to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

ISKCON Members Denied Permission to Go to India: 54 ISKCON members who possessed valid passports and visas were turned back on Sunday by Bangladesh's immigration police from Benapole border crossing when they tried to cross into India, a media report said. Local media reported that the Bangladesh police did not allow them to proceed, citing 'suspicious travel'.

Chinmoy Prabhu's Bail Plea Hearing Postponed: The bail plea hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das in a court in Bangladesh, has been postponed by a month after no lawyer appeared before the judge. The lawyer appearing for him were brutally attacked following which there was nobody to represent the Hindu monk. The hearing will now happen on January 2.

The bail plea hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das in a court in Bangladesh, has been postponed by a month after no lawyer appeared before the judge. The lawyer appearing for him were brutally attacked following which there was nobody to represent the Hindu monk. The hearing will now happen on January 2. Hindu Monk's Lawyer Attacked: Advocate Ramen Roy, the lawyer who is defending Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, was brutally attacked in Bangladesh and was in the ICU, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed. According to Das, Islamists attacked Roy's house and brutally attacked him who is now battling for life.