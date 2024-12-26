'History Will Be Kinder to Me Than the Media': Manmohan Singh at His Final Press Conference

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92.

As he stepped down from the Prime Minister’s Office in 2014, Dr. Singh remarked, “History will be kinder to me than the media has been.” Dr. Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, saw the implementation of many policies, including the Indo-US nuclear deal, MGNREGA, Aadhaar, and the Food Security Act.