Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'History Will Be Kinder to Me Than the Media': Manmohan Singh at His Final Press Conference

Published 23:56 IST, December 26th 2024

'History Will Be Kinder to Me Than the Media': Manmohan Singh at His Final Press Conference

As he stepped down from the Prime Minister’s Office in 2014, Dr. Singh remarked, “History will be kinder to me than the media has been.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
'History Will Be Kinder to Me Than the Media': Manmohan Singh at His Final Press Conference | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92.

As he stepped down from the Prime Minister’s Office in 2014, Dr. Singh remarked, “History will be kinder to me than the media has been.” Dr. Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, saw the implementation of many policies, including the Indo-US nuclear deal, MGNREGA, Aadhaar, and the Food Security Act. 

Dr. Singh’s career began as an academic. Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he spearheaded economic reforms. In his 1991 Budget speech, he quoted Victor Hugo: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:56 IST, December 26th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.