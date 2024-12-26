Published 23:56 IST, December 26th 2024
'History Will Be Kinder to Me Than the Media': Manmohan Singh at His Final Press Conference
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92.
As he stepped down from the Prime Minister’s Office in 2014, Dr. Singh remarked, “History will be kinder to me than the media has been.” Dr. Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, saw the implementation of many policies, including the Indo-US nuclear deal, MGNREGA, Aadhaar, and the Food Security Act.
Dr. Singh’s career began as an academic. Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he spearheaded economic reforms. In his 1991 Budget speech, he quoted Victor Hugo: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”
