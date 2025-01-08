HMPV Cases: Medical Teams to be Deployed at Railway Stations, Airports

New Delhi: HMPV cases are on the rise not just in India, but all over the world. Countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, etc., are combating HMPV-causing infections in people of all age groups.

The screening of international and domestic passengers for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has not yet started at airports, as authorities await approval from the Union government to begin the process.

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr. Ansari said, "People between 5 and 70 years of age are susceptible to this virus, and its symptoms closely resemble those of COVID-19." He further instructed health officials to deploy medical teams at railway stations, airports, and other critical locations to monitor and investigate potential cases, reported by agencies.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday said an advisory has been issued to civil surgeons in the state to remain vigilant in their respective areas concerning respiratory diseases including human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

In a statement, she said there is no report of any case of HMPV infection in the state.

Amid detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in parts of the country, the district administration of Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday said necessary arrangements were being made to tackle the infection, but said there was nothing to be concerned about.

Asked about the health facilities in government hospitals in the district, the collector said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical facilities in the district are already in place, be it from primary to tertiary health care.

The Mizoram government has formed a committee to monitor the spread of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and assess the situation, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The committee was set up following a meeting which was chaired by Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Monday, it said.

The meeting also constituted rapid response teams at both the state and district levels to deal with the infection. The meeting, attended by important health officials, also reviewed the situation in the country as well as the state, it said.

The integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) of the state health department has been keeping a close watch on the spread of the respiratory virus after its outbreak in China and the detection of some cases in India, a senior official said.

The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with states and union territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was attended by Health Research Department Secretary Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, (IDSP), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and State Surveillance Units of IDSP, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when five cases of HMPV were confirmed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.