Chhattisgarh on High Alert: Govt Forms Technical Committee to Monitor HMPV Situation
The Chhattisgarh government has formed a technical committee to monitor the status of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state, an official said on Thursday.
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has formed a technical committee to monitor the status of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state, an official said on Thursday.
The panel was formed after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directed states to create awareness regarding HMPV, he added.
"The committee is headed by Director of Epidemic Control Dr S K Pambhoi and will make necessary suggestions and issue guidelines regarding prevention, awareness and future action plan against HMPV infection. The panel will submit its report from time to time to the state's Health Department," the official said.
