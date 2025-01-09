Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Chhattisgarh on High Alert: Govt Forms Technical Committee to Monitor HMPV Situation

Published 17:14 IST, January 9th 2025

Chhattisgarh on High Alert: Govt Forms Technical Committee to Monitor HMPV Situation

The Chhattisgarh government has formed a technical committee to monitor the status of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state, an official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chhattisgarh on High Alert: Govt Forms Technical Committee to Monitor HMPV Situation | Image: Pinterest

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has formed a technical committee to monitor the status of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state, an official said on Thursday.

The panel was formed after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directed states to create awareness regarding HMPV, he added.

"The committee is headed by Director of Epidemic Control Dr S K Pambhoi and will make necessary suggestions and issue guidelines regarding prevention, awareness and future action plan against HMPV infection. The panel will submit its report from time to time to the state's Health Department," the official said. 

Updated 17:14 IST, January 9th 2025

