  • Home Ministry Permanently Deploys NSG Commandos in Jammu Amid Rising Terror Attacks

Published 11:08 IST, November 27th 2024

Home Ministry Permanently Deploys NSG Commandos in Jammu Amid Rising Terror Attacks

In the wake of series of terror attacks in Jammu, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to permanently station a specialized component unit of the NSG

Reported by: Digital Desk
In the wake of series of terror attacks in Jammu, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to permanently station a specialized component unit of the NSG | Image: NSG

Jammu: In the wake of a series of terror attacks in Jammu region of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to permanently station a specialized component unit of the National Security Guard (NSG). This marks a significant step towards increasing security and ensuring rapid response capabilities against terror threats.

 

The highly specialsed NSG unit which is designed to act within minutes of an attack will work in close coordination with Jammu’s Special Operations Group (SOG) to conduct anti-terror operations.

 

Officials have confirmed that the NSG has already completed an extensive audit of all vital installations in and around Jammu and has ensured a robust security framework.

 

This is the first time since the onset of terrorism in the region that the elite counter-terrorism force will have a permanent presence in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the government’s resolve to counteract rising terror incidents effectively.

Updated 11:14 IST, November 27th 2024

