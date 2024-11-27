Home Ministry Permanently Deploys NSG Commandos in Jammu Amid Rising Terror Attacks

Jammu: In the wake of a series of terror attacks in Jammu region of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to permanently station a specialized component unit of the National Security Guard (NSG). This marks a significant step towards increasing security and ensuring rapid response capabilities against terror threats.

The highly specialsed NSG unit which is designed to act within minutes of an attack will work in close coordination with Jammu’s Special Operations Group (SOG) to conduct anti-terror operations.

Officials have confirmed that the NSG has already completed an extensive audit of all vital installations in and around Jammu and has ensured a robust security framework.