Updated 23:41 IST, February 19th 2025

Hope She'll Fulfil All Promises: Kejriwal As BJP's Rekha Gupta Set To Take Oath As Delhi CM Tomorrow

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he hoped that Rekha Gupta would fulfil all promises made by the party during the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Hope She'll Fulfil All Promises: Kejriwal As BJP's Rekha Gupta Set To Take Oath As Delhi CM Tomorrow | Image: ANI/PTI

New Delhi: Congratulating BJP leader Rekha Gupta - the saffron party's choice for the Chief Minister of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said he hoped that Gupta would fulfil all promises made by the party during the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Taking to X, Kejriwal posted a tweet in Hindi that read, "Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope that she will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi."

Likewise, the outgoing CM Atishi said, “I want to tell the new CM that AAP will always stand with her for the development of Delhi. It's good news that a woman is going to lead a state. At present, barring Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, no woman is a chief minister. I also hope that Rekha Gupta will soon fulfil the BJP's promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women.”

Also read: Rekha Gupta: 10 Things You Would Like To Know About New Delhi CM

AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta. We believe the new chief minister will fulfil the promises which the BJP has made to the people of Delhi and continue the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government."

The 50-year-old, who was selected as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting, will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

The BJP returned to power in the national capital after nearly 26 years and will be now ending the 10-year rule of the AAP.

Gupta along with her Cabinet ministers will take oath of office at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday morning in the national capital.

Also read: Why BJP Picked Rekha Gupta As The Delhi Chief Minister

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 23:41 IST, February 19th 2025

