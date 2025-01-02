Hyderabad: Women students of CMR Engineering College in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri, alleged that hostel staff secretly recorded inappropriate videos of them in the girls' hostel bathroom. The incident sparked outrage among the students, leading to protests on campus on Thursday.

Hostel Staff Caught Filming In Bathroom, Protest Erupts at Telangana College

Protesters claim that approximately 300 private videos were recorded in the girls’ washroom over the last three months, with suspicions pointing to the involvement of hostel staff.

A large group of students staged a sit-in protest, calling for action from the college administration. On Thursday morning, footage showed students sitting on the ground and chanting slogans such as 'We want justice.' Police officials were present at the scene, and authorities confirmed they were investigating the incident.

A parent of one of the students expressed, “Last night, we received a call from our daughter, and she was in tears, mentioning the videos. We demand the safety of our children. We cannot tolerate anything happening to them. We are here to speak with the management.”

The students also demanded immediate action against the accused, insisting on strict punishment for those involved.

"The women students CMR Engineering College have alleged that hostel staff recorded videos of them in the bathroom. They protested against the hostel staff and demanded action against the accused. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," said Inspector of Medchal police station.

"We have already checked the phones of the five suspects, but no videos were found. However, the phones have been sent to the forensic lab to investigate if any videos were deleted."

The police assured the students of a thorough probe to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The college administration promised to cooperate fully with the investigation.