How many seats BJP and Congress contested and won in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bypolls 2024

Maharashtra & Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Result: The vote counting for the assembly elections of Jharkhand and Maharashtra is underway, along with the by-election in 48 assembly constituencies and 2 parliamentary constituencies. Among the major parties, BJP is contesting in total of 257 seats, and the INC is contesting in 164 seats.

In parliamentary by-polls, Congress won from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, whereas, BJP locked in victory from the Nanded constituency in Maharashtra.

BJP and Congress in By-Poll Assembly Constituencies

By-Polls are being held in 12 sates, wherein BJP is contesting on 40 seats, and Congress on 33 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, out of 9 assembly seats BJP won on 6 seats, whereas Congress did not contest in the UP by-polls.

Out of 7 by-poll seats in Rajasthan, BJP clinches 5 seats, and Congress reserved only 1 seat from Dausa.

In Assam, by-poll elections being held on 5 assembly seats, where BJP won 2 seats and won Behali constituency, Congress with 0 seats.

The pilgrimage seat of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, won by BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal defeating Congress's Manoj Rawat.

BJP and INC contested in all 4 by-poll seats in Punjab, with Congress winning 1 seat and BJP left blank.

BJP Vs Congress in Maharashtra Elections 2024

Congress struggles with contesting on 101 seats in Maharashtra, while BJP sweeps in the Maha elections with contesting on 149 seats in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party has clinched in total of 132 (123 won + 9 lead) seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Whereas, Indian National Congress decimated in the assembly polls, getting only 16 seats out of 101 seats contested.

BJP Vs Congress in Jharkhand Elections 2024

The BJP faced defeat in Jharkhand polls, contested in 68 seats, whereas, the INC of INDI alliance contested 30 seats, tastes victory in the state with its ally JMM in the Jharkhand.

Congress managed to secure 16 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections, out of 30 seats it contested on.

The illegal infiltration factor did not work for the BJP in the Jharkhand elections, and faced defeat with getting only 21 seats.

Out of 48 by-poll assembly constituencies seats, BJP contested in 40 seats and won 20. Whereas, The INC contested in 33 and won 7seats.