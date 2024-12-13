How Priyanka Vadra’s Maiden Lok Sabha Speech Leaves Congress-Ruled Himachal Govt Red-Faced | WATCH

New Delhi: In an apparent slip of the tongue, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her maiden speech in Lok Sabha, criticized her own party-led Himachal Pradesh government for enacting laws that favor big industrialists.

What Priyanka Had Said?

Trying to corner the Narendra Modi-led government by raising the Adani issue, Priyanka tried to highlight the plight of Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh, a state where the Congress party is in power. "Today, agri laws are being made for the benefit of big businesses. Leave aside the right MSP, the farmers are struggling to get the DAP. From Wayanad to Lalitpur, the farmers of the country are wailing. The farmers have been left at the mercy of the god. Look at Himachal today, all the laws have been made for big industrialists. Small Apple farmers are crying in Himachal today because everything is being changed for one person (Adani)," the Wayanad MP said.

When BJP Reminded Priyanka of Her Mistake

When BJP members reminded Priyanka of Himachal being ruled by Congress, the Wayanad MP said, "The state government did not allocate all the cold storage to the Adani group, it was given by your government (BJP). The nation is watching that to save one person, the remaining 142 crore people are being sidelined. All businesses, resources, wealth and opportunities are being handed over to just one person. All ports, airports, roads, railway work, factories, mines, and government firms are being given to just one person."

Priyanka Lacks Awareness Like Her Brother

Taking a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya also shared a video of her where she is seen hitting out at her own party-led Himachal government while trying to criticise the BJP government.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya said this is another example of her lack of awareness, much like her brother Rauhl Gandhi.