Mauni Amavasya, Huge Crowd: How Stampede-Like Situation Broke Out at Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh Nagar: The overcrowded land of Prayagraj witnessed an even more massive rush on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, for the ‘Amrit Snan’ today. The crowd resulted in a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh causing severe injuries to a lot of devotees; many casualties are also feared. Read to know what led to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh 2025…

What Led to Stampede-Like Situation at Maha Kumbh?

A stampede-like situation broke out at Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Monday, due to massive rush for Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’; over 30 people including women and children are injured and casualties are also feared.

While an official statement to confirm the cause of the stampede-like situation is yet to be issued, it is the unprecented rush on Mauni Amavasya, which has triggered this tragic situation in Prayagraj. Thousands of thousands devotees thronged Maha Kumbh Nagar to bathe in the Triveni Sangam on this auspicious occasion, at a particular time, causing a stampede to break out.

Mauni Amavasya, Massive Crowd: How Stampede-Like Situation Broke Out?

Eyewitnesses have also revealed that the crowd at Maha Kumbh was poorly managed and there was no one to help during the stampede-like situation. One of them said, “All of a sudden, we got trapped and a stampede broke out; there was no place for us to enter or get out. People were watching and laughing at us…” while another one said, “There was no one to help and manage the crowd… a lot of people, at least 30-40 people have been injured, don't know how many of them are safe…”

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Many Feared Dead, Several Devotees Injured

Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured". Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there as did some senior administrative and police officials.

Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Called Off

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.

PM Modi Makes 2 Calls to UP CM Yogi After Stampede-Like Situation at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice on Wednesday to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures. PM Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath second time in an hour. He is continuously monitoring the situation at Mahakumbh. Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

Follow Instructions of Administration: CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Statement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a statement appealed to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose, follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He has also asked to not pay attention to any rumours.