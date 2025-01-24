Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Husband Bites Wife's Lips in Heated Argument in Mathura, Woman Gets 16 Stitches

Published 23:25 IST, January 24th 2025

Husband Bites Wife's Lips in Heated Argument in Mathura, Woman Gets 16 Stitches

A village man allegedly bit his wife’s lips during an argument, causing severe bleeding. She required 16 stitches at the district hospital after the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Husband Bites Wife's Lips in Heated Argument in Mathura, Woman Gets 16 Stitches | Image: X

Mathura (UP): An argument between a wife and her husband took a gory turn in a village in UP's Mathura on Friday, with the husband allegedly biting his wife's lips, following which she started to bleed profusely, and had to undergo 16 stitches at the district hospital.

Woman Files Harassment Complaint Against Husband and In-Laws

Unable to narrate her ordeal verbally, a woman wrote down the entire incident and filed a complaint against her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law, accusing them of harassment.

Mohit Tomar, SHO of Magorra, stated that the woman, a resident of Nagla Bhuchan, alleged that on Friday evening, her husband Vishnu returned home and started arguing with her without any reason. When she tried to calm him down, he reportedly became violent and began beating her.

She further claimed that during the altercation, her husband bit her lips, causing severe bleeding. When her sister, who was present at the time, tried to intervene, she was also assaulted.

The woman told police that when she approached her mother-in-law and brother-in-law about the incident, they allegedly abused and beat her as well.

Her father, upon learning of the incident, took her to the police station to file a complaint. Police reported that the woman received 16 stitches on her lips as a result of the injury.

The SHO mentioned that the altercation stemmed from domestic issues. All three accused are currently missing, and police are conducting raids to locate and arrest them.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:25 IST, January 24th 2025

Recommended

UWW Calls Out Interference In WFI Affairs, Threatens To Suspend India
SportFit
India To Raise Concerns Over Pannun's Presence At Trump’s Inauguration
India News
Team India Face Setback! Star Player Uncertain For 2nd T20I Vs England
SportFit
'Water Bomb': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on China Building Largest Dam
India News
Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin of Those Killed in Blast
India News
Sky Force Opens Better Than Akshay Kumar's 5 Movies In Last 2 Years
Entertainment News
Brook Cites Smog As Big Issue For ENG's Poor Outing Against India's Spin
SportFit
Once Linked To Underworld, Controversial Bollywood Star Takes 'Sanyas'
Entertainment News
Intention Is To Bring Natural Gas, Aviation Fuel Under GST: Hardeep Puri
India News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drops After Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch
Tech News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: