4-Year-Old's Sketch Gives Police Big Clue on Woman's Alleged Murder in Jhansi

Jhansi: A shocking case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, where a four-year-old girl’s drawing and statement suggested that her mother was murdered by her father. The child, Darshita, said her father, Sandeep Budholia, assaulted and killed her mother, Sonali Budholia, before hanging her body to make it look like a suicide.

The incident happened at Panchavati Shiv Parivar Colony under the Kotwali area. Sonali’s in-laws informed her family that she had died by suicide. However, when her parents arrived, they heard a different story from their granddaughter.

Child's Statement Raises Suspicion

Darshita told reporters, "Papa assaulted and killed mummy. He then said 'die if you want to.' He hanged her body and hit her head with a stone. Later, he brought down the body and put it inside a sack." She also said that her father had threatened to kill her mother earlier. "He used to beat her and say she should die. He also said that I should meet the same fate as her," she added.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Sonali’s father, Sanjeev Tripathi, said she was facing harassment from her husband and in-laws since her marriage in 2019. "On the wedding day, I gave them Rs 20 lakh in cash as dowry. But within days, they started demanding a car. When I said I couldn’t afford it, they started assaulting my daughter," he said.

After Sonali gave birth to a daughter, the harassment worsened. "Sandeep wanted a boy. After she delivered a baby girl, he and his family abandoned her in the hospital. I had to bring her home. He only came a month later to take them back," Tripathi said.

Last Call Before Death

Recently, Sonali was attending a cousin’s wedding in Jhansi when Sandeep called her and insisted she return home. The next morning, her family received a call saying her health had worsened. Shortly after, they were told she had hanged herself. When they arrived, she was already dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Kotwali City Police Officer Ramveer Singh said an investigation has started. "We received a call about the woman’s death under mysterious circumstances. Her parents have alleged that she was murdered. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and we are waiting for the report," he said.