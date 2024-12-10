Search icon
Published 19:03 IST, December 10th 2024

Hyderabad: 15 Girls Hospitalised After Eating Hostel Food in Telangana's Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Fifteen girl students were admitted to district hospital in Telangana, after suffering food poisoning at a tribal girls’ hostel in Vikarabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hyderabad: 15 Girl Hospitalised After Eating Hostel Foodin Telangana's Vikarabad | Image: X

Vikarabad: In a concerning case of food poisoning in Telangana, fifteen girl students were admitted to the district hospital in Telangana's Tandur after reportedly suffering food poisoning at a tribal girls’ hostel in Vikarabad. The students, who consumed dinner at the hostel on Monday, began experiencing nausea and vomiting shortly after the meal.

The students, all residents of the tribal girls' hostel, began experiencing symptoms like vomiting and nausea shortly after their meal. Alarmed, the hostel staff quickly took the affected girls to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Doctors at Tandur District Hospital have confirmed that all the students are stable and responding well to treatment. While the cause of the food poisoning remains under investigation, officials are examining the quality of the food served at the hostel.

Three Men Fall Ill After Eating Grilled Chicken, Biryani from Hyderabad Eatery

In a similar case, a food poisoning incident occurred a week ago in Rangareddy District, where three friends fell ill after consuming biryani and grilled chicken. All three began suffering from severe vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea simultaneously. They were quickly taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis of food poisoning.

The friends lodged a complaint with food safety authorities, blaming Aroma Restaurant and the food delivery app for their illness. They stated that the meal, which they ordered from Aroma Restaurant via the app on November 20, was of poor quality and caused their sickness.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:03 IST, December 10th 2024

