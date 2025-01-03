Hyderabad: Chemical Godown In Jeedimetla Gutted As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Rishika Chemical Godown in the Dhulapally area located in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla industrial area, on Friday. The fire reportedly started in the godown and quickly spread causing thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The local police and a team of firefighters from the local fire station rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to bring the fire under control. Despite their best efforts, the fire continued to rage, causing significant damage to the godown and the material present in the godown.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Several videos of the fire incident have also surfaced on social media, showing the intensity of the blaze.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported so far.