Hyderabad Metro Creates Dedicated Green Corridor for Life-Saving Heart Transport

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail successfully set up a dedicated green corridor on Friday to help transport a donor heart quickly from one hospital to another. According to the officials, the green corridor was used to carry the heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul, covering a distance of 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes.

The officials stated that this special corridor helped save valuable time during this critical medical procedure. The entire operation was the result of careful planning and teamwork between Hyderabad Metro Rail, hospital authorities, and medical professionals. All efforts were supervised by the attending doctors, ensuring the heart reached the hospital safely and on time.

The successful transportation was a result of coordination between the metro team and hospital staff, who made sure the green corridor was clear of any traffic or obstacles. This allowed the heart to reach the hospital in record time, giving the recipient the best chance for a successful transplant.