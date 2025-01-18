Search icon
  • Hyderabad Metro Creates Dedicated Green Corridor for Life-Saving Heart Transport

Published 03:39 IST, January 18th 2025

Hyderabad Metro Creates Dedicated Green Corridor for Life-Saving Heart Transport

The Hyderabad Metro Rail successfully set up a dedicated green corridor on Friday to help transport a donor heart quickly from one hospital to another

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor for Life-Saving Heart Transport | Image: X

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail successfully set up a dedicated green corridor on Friday to help transport a donor heart quickly from one hospital to another. According to the officials, the green corridor was used to carry the heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul, covering a distance of 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes.

The officials stated that this special corridor helped save valuable time during this critical medical procedure. The entire operation was the result of careful planning and teamwork between Hyderabad Metro Rail, hospital authorities, and medical professionals. All efforts were supervised by the attending doctors, ensuring the heart reached the hospital safely and on time.

The successful transportation was a result of coordination between the metro team and hospital staff, who made sure the green corridor was clear of any traffic or obstacles. This allowed the heart to reach the hospital in record time, giving the recipient the best chance for a successful transplant.

Following the successful transportation of a heart for transplantation, the experts have stated that the Green Corridor initiative showcased the growing role of technology and infrastructure in supporting medical emergencies and saving lives in Hyderabad.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:39 IST, January 18th 2025

