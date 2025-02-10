Published 13:58 IST, February 10th 2025
Hyderabad Murder: Man Stabs Industrialist Grandfather Over 70 Times, Kills Him Over 460-Crore Business
A 28-year-old man stabbed his industrialist grandfather over 70 times and killed him over a 460-crore business; he also attacked his mother, who is hospitalised
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the cold-blooded murder of his industrialist grandfather, over the latter's 460-crore business. The accused also attacked his own mother when she tried to intervene; she is hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment.
Man Stabs Grandfather Over 70 Times, Attacks Mother When She Tried to Intervene
A property row escalated to a horrific level when a 28-year-old man murdered his industrialist grandfather by stabbing him at least 70 times. The deceased's grandson, who has been arrested, killed his grandfather, had an argument with his grandfather over the position of the director in the latter's company.
The accused, Keerthi Teja, had returned from the United States after his post graduation and was visiting his grandfather VC Janardhan Rao, the Chairman and Managing Director of Veljan Group of Companies, valued at Rs 460 crore.
The accused's mother went to make tea when a discussion over the director position of the company turned violent; VC Janardhan Rao had appointed his elder daughter's son as the director of the group and had transferred shares worth Rs 4 crore to the accused, Keerthi Teja.
Keerthi Teja accused his grandfather of bias and unfair treatment between his grandchildren and accused him of neglecting him since childhood. During the argument, he lost his temper and stabbed his grandfather with a knife he was carrying with him. The cops have confirmed over 70 stabs that led to the old man's death; his mother, who tried to intervene was also attacked by her son and was hospitalised with four knife wounds.
Hyderabad Murder: Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway
After the murder, the accused also threatened the security guard who was an eyewitness and then fled the scene. Later, he was arrested and produced before the court; he has been sent to judicial custody. An investigation is underway and as per some media reports, the accused may have been under the influence of drugs.
