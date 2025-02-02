Union Budget 2025 in association with

  News /
  India News /
  • Hydroponic Weed, Gold, Diamonds Worth More Than Rs 50 Cr Seized at Mumbai Airport; 8 Held

Published 15:07 IST, February 2nd 2025

Hydroponic Weed, Gold, Diamonds Worth More Than Rs 50 Cr Seized at Mumbai Airport; 8 Held

Hydroponic weed, gold and diamonds worth more than Rs 50 crore were seized, and eight persons have been arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hydroponic weed, gold, diamonds worth more than Rs 50 cr seized at Mumbai airport; 8 held | Image: X

Mumbai: Hydroponic weed, gold and diamonds worth more than Rs 50 crore were seized, and eight persons have been arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, a customs official said on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Customs, the seizures were made during a special drive between January 28 and January 31.

Officials seized 50.11 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 50.116 crore, diamonds worth Rs 93.8 lakh and 2.073 kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore, the official said. I He said six cases were registered, and eight people were arrested under the Customs Act during the drive. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:07 IST, February 2nd 2025

