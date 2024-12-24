Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:57 IST, December 24th 2024

I Am a Victim of Chit Fund Scam Too: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Odisha CM Majhi claimed that he was also a victim of chit fund scams and urged people to be aware of the activities of ponzi firms.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
I Am a Victim of Chit Fund Scam Too: Odisha Cm Mohan Majhi | Image: Facebook

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday claimed that he was also a victim of chit fund scams and urged people to be aware of the activities of ponzi firms to save their hard-earned money.

Majhi said this while addressing a function to celebrate the State Level National Consumers Day here.

"I was also a victim of chit fund scams. Two firms had duped me in 1990 and 2002," the chief minister said, adding that he could not get back his money as the process of recovering the money was too long and too lengthy.

Describing his experience, Majhi said he was influenced by the sweet talks made by the ponzi firm agents and arranged money to deposit in certain schemes. "However, when the maturity period came, I could not find the companies where money was deposited," he said.

The chief minister, however, said there has been a lot of change now as the Centre has formulated and strengthened regulations to stop cheating and duping of consumers. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is Published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:57 IST, December 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.