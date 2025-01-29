'I Don't Know If My Mother is Alive or Not...': Eyewitnesses Share Exact Moment of Stampede in Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavsya

Maha Kumbh Nagar: The special day of Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ took a tragic turn for some devotees after the massive crowd triggered a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier today; casualties are feared and several people have been injured. Eyewitnesses share the exact moment of stampede and its aftermath…

‘We Got Trapped… We Were Begging for Our Children’

One of the devotees who had come to Prayagraj to participate in the Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ and was unfortunately in the stampede, shared the horrific experience and how her son is injured and in a serious condition.

She said, “All of a sudden, we got trapped and a stampede broke out; there was no place for us to enter or get out. People were watching and laughing at us… one of my sons is in a serious condition and I don't know how to manage everything alone.”

'I Don't Know If My Mother is Alive or Not...': Eyewitness Share Horror

Another eyewitness, who had come to Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, spoke about how his mother was in a serious condition and he is not aware whether she is dead or alive.

Sharing the horror he witnessed, the eyewitness said, “There was no one to help and manage the crowd… a lot of people, at least 30-40 people have been injured, don't know how many of them are safe. My mother too, was injured and is serious… don't know if she is alive or not.”

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Several People Injured, Casualties Feared

Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there as did some senior administrative and police officials.

PM Modi Calls UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Review Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures. Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ Called Off

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.