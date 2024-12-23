'I Hold You Responsible': Delhi LG to Arvind Kejriwal Over Yamuna Pollution

New Delhi: With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, the conflict between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has escalated, focusing on the condition of civic amenities in the capital. On Monday, L-G Saxena sharply criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being "responsible" for the pollution in the Yamuna River. "The Yamuna has reached its highest level of pollution this year. I will personally hold you responsible for this, since you had filed a petition in the Supreme Court and stopped the cleaning work being done in the Yamuna. I have repeatedly requested you to personally go out in the city and assess the situation", said Saxena in a scathing letter to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.

"Day before yesterday also I had requested you through my post on "X" to visit Rangpuri and Kapashera, but on this occasion also you did not go there yourself, but instead you thought it appropriate to send your own declared temporary Chief Minister, Atishi there," ANI quoted the L-G as saying.

He added,"Anyway, it is a matter of happiness that now you have started taking cognizance of your responsibilities and after ten years, you have started seeing the worsening condition of Delhi and the plight and helplessness of the people. I assure you that I will continue to draw your attention to these issues in future as well."

AAP in a statement hit back at Saxena over his letter to its convener Kejriwal, saying he seems to be "more interested in politics than his sole responsibility-law and order" that is in "complete disarray and worsening" with each passing day.

"LG Sahab: Thank you for drawing our attention to the problems of Rangpuri pahadi. Our team is constructing a new drain there and cleaning it on a war footing. You visited New Rohtak Road and also told us about the drain overflow and broken road there. You will be happy to know that the road on one side has been built there, and soon the road on the other side will also be ready. Also, a new drain is being built there at a cost of Rs 150 crore," Kejriwal said in the post. "If you see any problem in any part of Delhi, just tell us—we will solve it," he added. In response to Kejriwal's tweet, Saxena said in the letter, “Thankfully, even after 10 years, your eyes opened to the miserable conditions and hellish ‘civic amenities’ prevailing in Delhi.” He listed various areas, including Kiradi, Burari, and Mundka, and pointed to the poor conditions of government schools, mohalla clinics, and hospitals. Saxena also criticised the delay in tackling issues such as Yamuna pollution, road repairs, and sewer desilting, holding the Delhi government accountable for the lack of progress.