I Make Mistakes But I Learn From It, Musibat Meri University Hai: PM Modi

New Delhi: In his debut appearance for Podcasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Nikhil Kamath, said "Musibat (problems) meri university hai," highlighting his circumstances have taught him the biggest lessons. He added that he gradually learned to deal with the problems in life and that worked as 'the biggest university' for him.

When asked about childhood instances or anecdotes that gave birth to empathy in his life, PM Modi said, "I didn't make this life. My circumstances did...Life teaches you lessons. And that was the biggest University for me. Musibat (problems) is my university which teaches me. It can be possible that I have learned how to love musibat (problems) as it has taught me a lot."

In the 2-hour-long interview, the two delved into the PM's childhood, personal relations, politics and India's global standing. The discussion also explored the parallels between politics, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

A standout moment features PM Modi reflecting on his past mistake. He recounted an insensitive remark he made during his tenure as chief minister, saying, "Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God."

PM Modi Lists Qualities to Be Good Politician

When asked what qualities one needs to have to become a good politician, he stated that it is one thing to become a politician and to become successful is a different thing. He clarified that "Dedication, commitment, being there for people, being a team player and communication are some of the qualities that PM Modi listed as requirements to become a good politician."

PM Modi said that he believes that good people must keep entering politics and that they must have a mission, not an ambition. PM Modi talks about Mahatma Gandhi as an example of ‘mission over ambition’ who shows how communication was more important than oratory skills. PM Modi has also listed several differences between an entrepreneur and a politician.

PM Modi On His Life Mantra