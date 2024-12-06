I Am a Real Hindu, Not Anti-Muslim: Devendra Fadnavis | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , sworn in for his third term on December 5, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, addressing key issues ranging from Hindutva and communal harmony to his government’s developmental agenda. Fadnavis highlighted his commitment to inclusivity in a conversation, stating, “I am not anti-Muslim. I am a real Hindu, and Hindutva teaches tolerance.” He further explained that Hindus have historically refrained from conversion and do not initiate conflict. “Hindus have never converted anyone. However, if someone attacks us, we can’t stay quiet.”

Fadnavis drew a sharp distinction between Jihad and Dharmayudha, explaining the contrasting ideologies behind the two concepts. “Jihad means violence to destroy all, while Dharmayudha is a fight for truth and to protect Dharma. Jihad seeks to finish the opposition, but Dharmayudha teaches us to confront those who go against the truth.”

'I Am a Real Hindu, Not Anti-Muslim': Fadnavis Explains Hindutva Ideals

In a strong statement highlighting the principles of Hindutva, Fadnavis clarified his stance on religion and tolerance. He firmly rejected being labeled an "anti-Muslim face," stating,"I was not and will never be an anti-Muslim face because I am an 'Asli Hindu' (real Hindu). A real Hindu could never be anti to anyone. Hindutva teaches us tolerance. Hindus never tried to convert people, and never attacked anyone. I am a Hindu that way."

Highlighting the core values of Hindutva, the leader stressed that it promotes mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. However, they also addressed the need to act in defense of truth and righteousness, drawing a distinction between two philosophies:

"My Hindutva also teaches me to respond if someone attacks. The difference between Jihad and Dharma Yudh is that Jihad means to eliminate the enemy, while Dharma Yudh means to eliminate those who stand against Dharma. It’s about finishing those who oppose the truth. So, we were eliminating those who were against the truth."

Fadnavis Criticises Oppn Election Strategies

The Chief Minister also criticized the opposition’s election strategies, accusing them of leveraging religious platforms for political gain. “Using religious places for asking for votes was wrong,” he said. He further claimed that the opposition’s consolidation tactics had backfired. “People have woken up against this consolidation that is making life difficult. Every action has a reaction.”

Fadnavis pointed out how the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) polarized the campaign, while the BJP -led Mahayuti focused on development. “The Constitution asks the public to boycott BJP, but it was this anti-BJP stance that worked in Mahayuti’s favor,” he added.

Fadnavis highlighted women-centric policies designed to boost economic growth. “We have brought in women-supporting schemes that will take forward the overall economy,” he shared. He expressed pride in Maharashtra’s growing economy, describing it as a state advancing steadily despite challenges.