Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IAS Gyanesh Kumar Makes History As First CEC Appointed Under New Appointment Law

Updated 23:52 IST, February 17th 2025

IAS Gyanesh Kumar Makes History As First CEC Appointed Under New Appointment Law

IAS Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, replacing the outgoing Rajiv Kumar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
IAS Gyanesh Kumar Makes History As First CEC Appointed Under New Appointment Law | Image: X

New Delhi: IAS Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, replacing the outgoing Rajiv Kumar. The Union Law Minister made the announcement after the selection process concluded at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. 

Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, has been serving as an Election Commissioner since March last year. He will be the first CEC to be appointed under the new law on the appointment of election commissioners. Additionally, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr Vivek Joshi has been appointed as an Election Commissioner.

As the CEC of India, Kumar will oversee the poll process in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, followed by elections in Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. He will replace Rajiv Kumar, who will demit office on Tuesday after attaining the age of 65. Chief election commissioners have a tenure of six years or until they turn 65, whichever is earlier.

Kumar's name was recommended by a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?

Gyanesh Kumar, 61, has had a distinguished career in the civil service. He played a crucial role in drafting the bill that abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Kumar has also served as Joint Secretary (Kashmir Division) in the Home Ministry and as Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, handling documents related to the Supreme Court case concerning the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Kumar holds a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Engineering, Kanpur, and has studied Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. He also pursued Environmental Economics at Harvard University.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 23:50 IST, February 17th 2025

Business Narendra Modi

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: