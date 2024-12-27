Iconic Bungalow In Lutyens’ Delhi Where Manmohan Singh Lived After His Prime Ministerial Term

New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, died on Thursday at Delhi AIIMS at the age of 92. The two-term Prime Minister was living in the spacious bungalow on Motilal Nehru Road in Lutyens' Delhi, which served as the retirement abode for him. He lived in the sprawling bungalow for over 10 years after serving the country as the Prime Minister twice.

Manmohan Singh was allotted a spacious Type-VIII bungalow amid the three-acre plot. He moved to this beautiful four-bedroom house in May 2014, right after PM Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister.

Before Manmohan Singh, the bungalow was the residence of Sheila Dikshit, the former Chief Minister of Delhi. She left the house after her party lost the Delhi assembly elections. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2019 at the age of 81. After Dikshit moved out, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) renovated the bungalow, giving it a fresh look with new flooring and pillars.

As a former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh was protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) for himself and his family.