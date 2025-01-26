Ideals Enshrined in Constitution Have Continuously Guided Our Republic: Haryana Governor

Chandigarh: The ideals enshrined in the Constitution have continuously guided our Republic, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Sunday.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at a state-level function in Faridabad on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

The Governor paid a tribute to the martyrs by offering floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak at Town Park.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi and Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dattatreya said that the journey of our Republic over the past 75 years has been historic in many ways.

We have faced numerous challenges and adverse circumstances, but we have continued to move forward with the 'mantra of unity in diversity', he said.

Our country will always remain indebted to all the framers of the Constitution, including Dr B R Ambedkar, he said, adding that these great men bestowed upon us the invaluable gift of the Constitution to build a strong and inclusive India.

The creation of the Constitution also saw significant contributions from fifteen women members, who played an important role in laying the strong foundation for an inclusive and robust India, said Dattatreya.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing rapidly towards the goal of a developed India by the year 2047.

According to an official statement, Dattatreya further said that as the country celebrates the 76th Republic Day today, the sacred Mahakumbh Mela is also being held at the Prayagraj Sangam. Both the Kumbh and Republic Day symbolise the strength and heritage of our country, he said.

The Governor appreciated the Haryana government's policies aimed at honouring freedom fighters, their families, and the widows of martyrs.

He highlighted that the present state government, with gratitude, has worked to honour the dependents of freedom fighters and martyrs.

He said that the government has increased the ex-gratia amount for the families of soldiers martyred in the defense of the country from Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore. Additionally, the families of 416 martyrs have been provided government jobs, he said.

The Governor said that today, Haryana has become an example of inclusive development across the entire nation. The Haryana government, following the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' is consistently working towards taking the state to new heights of development.

He also highlighted that the government has made remarkable efforts for the empowerment of women and the benefit of farmers.

Haryana is the only state in the country where the purchase of all 24 crops from farmers is done at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.

To compensate for the losses incurred by farmers due to delayed sowing in the previous Kharif season caused by rain, an amount of Rs 977 crore was given as a bonus, he said.

During the state-level Republic Day ceremony, several departments showcased impressive tableaus.

The Haryana Police tableau on cybercrime secured the first position, the Education Department's 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' tableau took the second position, and the Women and Child Development Department's tableau bagged the third position.