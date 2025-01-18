IIT Baba Leaves Maha Kumbh Abruptly: What Led to His Exit?

IIT Baba At Mahakumbh: The 'IITian Baba,' who rose to fame during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has unexpectedly made an exit from the once-in-12-year event. This comes after engineer-turned-saint Abhey Singh became a viral sensation following his media interactions, but his sudden disappearance has left the spiritual community buzzing with speculation.

Abhey Singh, a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay who later embraced the spiritual path, is widely known as "IITian Baba" or "IIT Baba."

On Thursday, Abhey Singh unexpectedly departed from the Maha Kumbh and the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara in Prayagraj. His sudden exit has caused concern among the ashram's sadhus and his family.

That evening, his parents, including his father Karan Singh—a lawyer and former president of the Jhajjar Bar Association—rushed to the ashram in search of him, only to learn that he had already left for an undisclosed location.

Notably, Abhey Singh has been distancing himself from his family for the past six months, and despite their repeated efforts to persuade him to return home, their attempts have been unsuccessful.

Tension in Akhada Over IIT Baba’s Fame?

Amid Singh’s sudden disappearance, ashram sadhus revealed he was struggling with mental stress caused by constant media attention and controversies surrounding some of his statements.

Reports suggest that the stress led him to start using drugs and giving interviews in such a state. Unable to handle the pressure, Singh reportedly left the ashram, switched off his phone, and cut ties with both devotees and the media.

While the exact reason for his exit from the Kumbh remains unclear, many believe the ashram sadhus were unhappy with his behavior.

The Juna Akhada, one of the largest and most influential sects of Hindu ascetics, adheres to strict traditions and rituals concerning public appearances and media interactions.

According to media reports, the rising social media popularity of the IIT Baba has caused friction within the Akhada, as senior saints—traditionally the only ones allowed to interact with the media—reportedly see his viral presence as a violation of established protocols.

Who is 'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh?

Hailing from Haryana , Abhey Singh's unique journey sets him apart among the many spiritual narratives at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Having traversed diverse academic pursuits, Singh ultimately discovered his true purpose in spirituality.

Abhey Singh, an engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, took an unconventional path after completing his degree. Rather than pursuing a career in science, he decided to explore his creative side by enrolling in a Master’s program in Design.

During this time, he discovered a deep passion for photography, which became a transformative moment in his life. Singh credits this artistic pursuit with reshaping his philosophy and inspiring his appreciation for the profound messages conveyed through art. His social media posts often highlight this love for photography and visual storytelling.

Despite initial hesitations, Singh briefly ventured into the corporate world and later explored teaching. However, neither career path brought him the fulfillment he sought. This eventually led him to shift his focus toward spirituality, marking yet another significant turning point in his journey.

"You will keep searching for the meaning of life. I once sought it in engineering but never found the answers," he shared in an interview with News18. Reflecting on his journey, Singh revealed that he also explored philosophical ideas, including post-modernism and the teachings of Socrates and Plato. He added, "To truly understand the mind or mental health, spirituality offers the path. This is the best phase of my life."