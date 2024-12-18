IIT Kharagpur Authorities and Teachers' Body to Hold Talks on Hospital Relocation

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur authorities and its teachers' association will hold discussions on relocating the hospital infrastructure from within the campus to a new location about four km away, as per a notice.

After protests from a group of teachers, the institute put on hold its earlier decision to move the healthcare facilities from within the campus to the new Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Superspeciality Hospital (SPMSH).

The chairman of the institute's board of governors will meet with the IIT Kharagpur Teachers' Association (IITTA) on December 20 to discuss the matter, said Registrar Captain (Retd) Amit Jain in a notice.

IITTA, students and other stakeholders including the pensioners association were requested to forward their suggestions on the matter to the office of the registrar, it said.

A spokesperson of IITTA expressed happiness over the move and said they would officially intimate their stand to the management.

The institute management earlier argued that the move to shift the medical facility was aimed at optimally utilising the capacity of both hospitals.

Various other stakeholders, however, claimed that the authorities did not discuss the issue with the staff of the hospital inside the campus.